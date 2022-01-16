हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Telangana extends holidays for educational institutions due to rising Covid-19 cases

Telangana on Saturday had reported 1,963 new coronavirus infections.

Telangana extends holidays for educational institutions due to rising Covid-19 cases
File Photo (ANI)

Hyderabad: In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the Telangana government on Sunday extended vacations for all educational institutions till January 30.

"It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30, 2022," the office of Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

Earlier, the State government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16.

A cabinet meeting will also be held on Monday at 2 pm in Pragathi Bhavan under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, to discuss COVID-related matters, the Chief Minister`s office said.

Telangana on Saturday had reported 1,963 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative tally to 7,07,162. There are currently 22,017 active coronavirus cases in the state. 

The cumulative recoveries registered in Telangana is at 6,81,091 and the death toll is 4,054. The recovery rate in the state is at 96.31 per cent and case fatality rate is 0.57 per cent.

