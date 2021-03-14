हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana Legislative Council polls

Telangana Legislative Council polls underway, counting on March 17

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Council polling is under way in two Graduates' constituencies. The voting began at 8 am and it will be concluded by 4pm in Mahabubnagar- Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates' constituencies. 

In Mahabubnagar- Ranga Reddy- Hyderabad Constituency over 4,11,901 voters have registered, which includes 2,54,425 men voters and 1,57,422 women voters, while 54 belong to other category. 

The MLC elections are being held in 11 revenue divisions including Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Vikarabad.

The campaigning for the MLC election witnessed a war of words between the ruling TRS and opposition, BJP and Congress.

The highest number of voters enrolled for polling were from Malkajgiri (70,505) and the lowest number of voters were enrolled from Tandur (8,935).

Earlier in the day, the tourism minister V. Srinivas Goud casted his vote in Mahabubnagar at the Girls Junior College polling centre.

A total of 71 candidates are standing for the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Constituency.

The total counting of the votes will be conducted on March 17.

