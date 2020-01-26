Telangana: May pass resolution against CAA in assembly session, says K Chandrashekhar Rao

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday announced that the state Assembly will discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the upcoming assembly session and will likely pass a resolution against it. The Telangana government has called for a special session to discuss CAA.

Addressing a press conference, Rao said, ''We openly opposed the Act and in future, we may bring a resolution against it.'' He further informed that he would soon hold a meeting with ministers and like-minded political parties in Hyderabad against the CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

KCR also further hinted towards joining hands with other parties to lead a nationwide campaign against CAA and appealed to the Supreme Court to take down the newly formed Act.

KCR said there was no question of his party to compromise on secularism. "India cannot be converted into a Hindu nation. We are a secular country. This country belongs to all people. We should continue to be secular," he said.

On Saturday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept the municipal elections, capturing power in over 100 out of 120 municipalities and seven out of nine municipal corporations. KCR's party won over 1557 seats and secured majority. KCR thanked people on giving massive mandate and said the win was not an ordinary one as it has consistently won peoples support, beginning with the December 2018 assembly elections.

