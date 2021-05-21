Telangana minister 'suspects' Shashi Tharoor names anti-COVID drugs, Congress leader's response stumps everyone

New Delhi: The social media these days is full of names of anti-COVID drugs as India battles the second wave, in the midst of all the gloom two ministers share a fun Twitter banter on who is behind naming these medicines.

Telangana minister and Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), K T Rama Rao or KTR as he is popularly known, has been relaying requests and arranging resources for anti-COVID drugs for those in need on his Twitter account.

Sharing a list of names on Twitter, he wrote: “On a lighter note, any idea who comes up with this unpronounceable names for meds? Posaconazole, Cresemba, Tocilzumab, Remdesivir, Liposomal Amphoterecin, Flavipiravir, Molnupiravir, Baricitinib...And the list goes on…”

In his next tweet he said, "I suspect Shashi Tharoor Ji 'Pakka' has a role to play in this."

I suspect @ShashiTharoor Ji Pakka has a role to play in this https://t.co/zO024Pq0Oa — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 20, 2021

Not to shy away from a fun banter the Congress leader responded that saying‘not guilty' and proceeded to teach Twitter some more new words.

Not guilty! How can you indulge in such floccinaucinihilipilification, @KTRTRS? Left to me I'd happily call them "CoroNil", "CoroZero", & even "GoCoroNaGo!" But these pharmacists are more procrustean.... https://t.co/YrIFSoVquo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 21, 2021

The Thiruvananthapuram MP's response was recieved with much gusto as netizens could not help but crack up.

For those who are wondering, the Oxford dictionary defines 'floccinaucinihilipilification' as “the action or habit of estimating something as worthless” while ‘procrustean', means “enforcing uniformity or conformity without regard to natural variation or individuality.”