TELANGANA NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 choice filling begins on tspgmed.tsche.in, direct link to apply here

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Eligible candidates can exercise the web option in state quota till October 6, 2022 upto11 AM.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 06:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, KNRUHS began the Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 process today, October 4, 2022. Eligible candidates who qualified the NEET PG 2022 exam can apply for the NEET PG Counselling process and fill in their choices and web options on the official website –tspgmed.tsche.in. 

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here's how to submit web options

  • Visit the official website tspgmed.tsche.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for ‘Web Options Phase 1’
  • Submit your roll number, rank, mobile number, registration number and OTP to register yourself
  • Fill the application form and upload all the required documents
  • Submit your web options and preferences
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 – direct link to apply

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences will announce the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Result for Round 1 once the choice filling concludes. Eligible candidates can exercise the web option in state quota till October 6, 2022 upto11 AM.

