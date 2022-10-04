Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 choice filling begins on tspgmed.tsche.in, direct link to apply here

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, KNRUHS began the Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 process today, October 4, 2022. Eligible candidates who qualified the NEET PG 2022 exam can apply for the NEET PG Counselling process and fill in their choices and web options on the official website –tspgmed.tsche.in.

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here's how to submit web options

Visit the official website tspgmed.tsche.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for ‘Web Options Phase 1’

Submit your roll number, rank, mobile number, registration number and OTP to register yourself

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Submit your web options and preferences

Download and take a printout for future references.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences will announce the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Result for Round 1 once the choice filling concludes. Eligible candidates can exercise the web option in state quota till October 6, 2022 upto11 AM.