Telangana Sub Inspector Rapes Lady Constable At Gunpoint; Check What Happened Next

A Sub Inspector of Police was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a woman head constable at gunpoint in Telangana, reported PTI. The incident happened in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The accused has been dismissed from the service.

The constable reported the incident to senior officials, following which the police initiated an inquiry into the allegation against SI Bhavani Sen of Kaleswaram police station in the district. The probe confirmed the allegation of sexual assault, according to a statement from Telangana Police cited by the PTI.

According to sources, a constable at Kaleswaram police station accused Bhavani Sen, also stationed there, of sexually assaulting her on June 16 in a guest room at an irrigation project's accommodation facility.

In her complaint, the constable alleged that the SI threatened her using his revolver and raped her at gunpoint. He further reported that he warned her of severe repercussions if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

According to the report by PTI, the Sub Inspector Bhavani Sen was booked under several sections of the IPC, and the Inspector General of Police (Multi Zone 1), A V Ranganath, issued directions to permanently remove him from service, as per Article 311.

As per the article, the Constitution provides for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under the union or state.

The release cited by the agency also revealed that there were allegations against the SI for sexually assaulting three other female constables in the past by exploiting his position. A case was previously registered against him in Asifabad district in July 2022 for sexual harassment charges.

(Based on inputs from PTI)