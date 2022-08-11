TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result will be declared soon at the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the results. Candidates who took the test will be able to access their EAMCET 2022 results using their hall ticket number, date of birth, and password once they have been released. According to local media reports, these Manabadi EAMCET results should be released by August 13, 2022.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will also release the rank list along with the Telangana EAMCET results. In the TS EAMCET 2022 rank list, candidates will be listed in the order of their merit. Multiple sessions of the TS EAMCET 2022 were held at JNTU Hyderabad. Each session's EAMCET 2022 question paper was unique and had varying degrees of difficulty. The institution will use the normalization technique to examine a candidate's marks in the EAMCET 2022 results in order to get rid of any such variations. ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2022: Registration ends TODAY; students to stage protest, demand third attempt for all

TS EAMCET 2022: Normalisation Method

Formula: GASD + (GTA-GASD/ STA - SASD) X (Marks obtained by a candidate in the subject in a session - SASD)

Abbreviations are explained below:

SASD: Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of the subject of a session in which the candidate appeared.

GASD: Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of all the candidates across all sessions of the subject put together.

STA: Average mark of the top 0.1 percent of the candidates in the subject of a session in which the candidate appeared.

GTA: Average mark of the top 0.1 percent of all the candidates across all the sessions of the subject put together.

TS EAMCET 2022 Result: Here’s how To Check

Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link.

Enter the log in details and submit

The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future references.

Candidates must have to secure a minimum of 25 percent marks, in order to qualify for the TS EAMCET 2022 entrance examination. The distribution of EAMCET 2022 ranks will be based on normalized marks. The TS EAMCET answer key and response sheet for the Engineering (E), Agriculture (E), and Medical (AM) streams have already been released by JNTU. After reviewing the complaints submitted, the topic expert committee will create the EAMCET final answer key and results.



