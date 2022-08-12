TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result is expected today, August 12, as per the media reports. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the declaration of results. On the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in, candidates can access their scorecard and download it by entering their application number, date of birth, and security code. The EAMCET rank list and cut-off scores will be made public along with the outcome.

The Engineering stream of the EAMCET 2022 was held from July 18 to July 20, while the Agriculture and Medical streams were held on July 30 and July 31. On July 30, the Engineering stream's answer key was made available, and on August 3, the Agriculture and Medical streams. ALSO READ: Telangana TS EAMCET 2022 Result SOON at eamcet.tsche.ac.in- Check ranking criteria

TS EAMCET 2022 Result: Here’s how To Download Scorecard

Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link Enter the log-in details and submit The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a printout for future references.

The TS EAMCET requires a minimum score of 25% to pass. Every year, the Telangana state university and private colleges provide admission to candidates for a variety of professional degrees through the EAMCET 2022 exam.













