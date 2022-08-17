TS LAWCET 2022 Results DECLARED at lawcet.tsche.ac- Direct link here

TS LAWCET 2022: The Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test results declared today, August 17 at 4 pm. While announcing the TS LAWCET result date, the administering body has also updated the result time. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), on behalf of Osmania University, the TS LAWCET administering body, announced the results of the TS LAWCET 2022. The results of the TS LAWCET 2022 entrance exam, which was required for admission to ordinary undergraduate and postgraduate legal programs for the academic year 2022–2023 can now be accessed by candidates.

Meanwhile, the administering body also declared the TS PGLCET Results today at 4 pm with the TS LAWCET Results. The results will be available on the official website. Candidates can access both results accordingly. Candidates must log in with their TS LAWCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth in order to download the TS LAWCET 2022 result. The TS LAWCET result 2022 will be posted on the lawcet.tsche.ac.in website in the form of rank cards, which will also include the candidates' scores, percentile rankings, and eligibility status. ALSO READ: NATA Phase 3 Exam Results DECLARED

TS LAWCET 2022: Steps To Download TS LAWCET Results

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET result 2022 -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the designated TS LAWCET result 2022 link

Enter hall ticket numbers and dates of birth

Submit and access the TS LAWCET 2022 result

The computer-based TS LAWCET 2022 was administered on the 21 and 22 of July. The test was divided into three sections: aptitude for studying law, current affairs, and general knowledge and mental ability. The TS LAWCET answer key has already been released, and applicants have had a chance to voice their issues.









