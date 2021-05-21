हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana SSC Exam

Telangana TS SSC Results 2021: Class 10 results declared at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana state government examinations department released the results for Class 10th on Friday (May 21, 2021). 

Telangana TS SSC Results 2021: Class 10 results declared at bse.telangana.gov.in

New Delhi: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) released the results for Class 10th examinations on Friday (May 21, 2021). 

Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) results were announced by State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at 11:30 am today. 

BSE Telangana has recorded a pass percentage of 100% this year, however, no marks have been allotted to the students. Over 5.21 lakh candidates who appeared in TS SSC exmas 2021 have been promoted in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. 

Direct link to check TS SSC Results 2021

Here’s how to check Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for future use

After downloading their scorecard, students are advised to verify the details, such as spelling of the name of student, parents name, school details and subject. In case of any error, the candidates will need to notify the state board immediately. 

BSE Telangana would not be conducting any supplementary examination for TS SSC students this year as all the students have been promoted.

Live TV

