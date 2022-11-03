Telangana: Video of Rahul Gandhi WHIPS himself in Bonalu festival goes viral- Watch

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is seen whipping himself in a video that is going viral on social media. This video is from the Telangana Bonalu festival. In fact, Rahul Gandhi attended the Telangana Bonalu festival on the 57th day of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. During this, he lifted a heavy rope and, on Wednesday, took on the incarnation of 'Pothraju.' This festival dates back to the 18th century in the former Hyderabad State and is associated with the "Regimental Bazaar" and the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Bonalu is observed in different parts of the twin cities as well as in other parts of the state. It is observed during the month of Ashada Masam. Pochamma, Yellamma, Maisamma, Peddhamma, Dokkalamma, Ankalamma, Maremma, Nookalamma, and Poleramma are all regional forms of Mother Goddess and Bonalu is the festival to worship them.

On the first Sunday of Aashadham, celebrations are held at the Golconda Fort temple in Hyderabad. On the second Sunday, at the Balkampet Yellamma temple in Balkampet and the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad, and on the third Sunday, at the Chilkalguda Pochamma and Katta Maisamma temples and the Matheswari temple of Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad's Old City. Other temples where Bonalu is celebrated include Akkanna Madanna temple in Haribowli and Muthyalamma temple in Shah Ali Banda. Every year, tens of thousands of devotees gather to pay their respects to Mahakali.

Who is Pothraju?

'Potharaju,' the Hindu Goddess Mahakali's brother, takes on the role of protecting women carrying Bonam. Potharaju is the main attraction, bringing much-needed colour and flavour to the Bonalu festival. As per the traditions, Alcohol consumption is strictly prohibited. The tradition is to use natural colours, pray, fast, and protect the sisters who are carrying the vermilion, ghatams with shigam. Pothraju's main role is to be a responsible brother to all the sisters carrying Bonam and to protect them. Hence he wields a whip to protect the goddess.

During the Bonalu festival, women take out a procession led by 'Potharaju' to the temples. Potharaju is believed to be the brother of seven sisters with different forms of Goddess Mahakali. The Congress leader also appeared in this avatar during his visit. During the Bonalu festival, women march to the temples in a procession led by 'Potharaju.' Throughout, these women dances to the beat of the drum and whip the audience with her ropes. In a viral social media video, a man is seen carrying a whip in his hand, and then Rahul Gandhi appears and begins whipping himself.

