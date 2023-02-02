topStoriesenglish2568809
Telangana: YS Sharmila Presents ‘Walking Shoes’ to KCR, Dares him to Walk in her Padyatra

Sharmila undertook the padyatra with a view to strengthening her organization ahead of the Assembly elections slated later this year.

Feb 02, 2023|Source: ANI

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Thursday dared chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to walk for a day with her and brandished a shoe box with a pair of shoes to emphasise her challenge. Interacting with media persons here, Sharmila displayed a box containing a pair of sports shoes urging KCR to join her `Praja prastana` padayatra to gain awareness of the problems of the public.https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1621045199492481024. The padyatra, which was stopped after an alleged attack on her convoy last year will resume today from Narsampet`s Narsampet, said the YSR leader.

She undertook the padyatra with a view to strengthening her organization ahead of the Assembly elections slated later this year. Speaking to ANI the YSRTP chief dared KCR to walk with her and said that she would "retire from politics" if his claim of Telangana being a "golden state" is proved true."Today I challenged Telangana CM KCR to walk with me in Padyatra and we presented a shoe box to him. If in fact, this is the golden state as KCR states, there are no problems for the people of Telangana, if my people are not reeling under poverty as he says, then I will apologize to KCR and retire from politics.

But if this is not true, KCR has to resign and apologize to people of the state and make a Dalit a Chief Minister as he promised," she said. Asked about the state Budget which will be presented tomorrow in the Assembly, Sharmila said that she has no hopes for the budget as the Chief Minister "anyway is not going to stick to it"."We have seen KCR has been Chief Minister for eight-and-a-half years now. Seeing his pattern of working and how he allocates the budget, there is no sense in the KCR government's budget.

I don`t see any hope because KCR anyway is not going to stick to it," she said. Sharmila further said that KCR being removed as the Chief Minister is the "only hope" for Telangana."The only hope for Telangana is that KCR should go home and should not be the Chief Minister anymore. I`m looking forward to the Assembly elections for a change of government in the state," she said.

Meanwhile, Sharmila also stated that the Union Budget presented in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not allocate much to Telangana."Not much has been allocated to Telangana. There were many promises made by the government during the separation when Telangana was formed. Till today, there is no assurance that all of the promises will be kept. We hoped for something for us, but we did not see anything on the promises," she said.

