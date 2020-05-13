हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telinipara communal clashes: Internet suspended till 6 pm on May 17, Section 144 CrPC imposed

Days after communal clashes erupted in Telinipara in Hooghly district of West Bengal, the District Magistrate on Wednesday (May 13) issued prohibitory orders imposing section 144 CrPC in the area and ordered that internet services, including broadband, will remain suspended in  Chandannagar and Shrirampur Subdivision till 6 pm on May 17.

Violent clashes erupted between two groups in Telinipara area after members of one community were allegedly addressed as "corona" by a handful of locals belonging to another group.

According to reports, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area to maintain law and order, while the state administration also suspended 
mobile internet services in Chandannagar and Serampore Sub-division.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed a section of BJP leaders for allegedly instigating communal clashes and said that those found guilty will not be spared while addressing media in Kolkata.

 “I have told police to take strictest action. Those who violated the lockdown and indulged in communal clashes will be tried under the National Disaster Management Act. None will be spared. We will not see whether the person belongs to A community or B community,” Mamata said.

Immediately after, strict action and raids in the area followed leading to an arrest of as many as 56 persons. A senior police official said, “Several senior officers from Chandannagar Police Commissionerate were at the spot till last night and the situation was brought under control. Raids continued throughout the night and 56 persons were identified who had not just violated the lockdown but resorted to vandalism and arson in the area. All of them have been arrested, further raids are on.”

