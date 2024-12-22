A group of persons vandalised flower pots and other things at the residence of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in Hyderabad. The group claimed to be members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee.

The protesters raised slogans against the "Pushpa 2” actor and sought justice for the woman who died in a stampede at a movie theatre in Hyderabad earlier this month on the occasion of the screening of the actor's latest film, 'Pushpa-2.' Later, the protesters were taken away by the police.

A placard left by them said crores of rupees are made by making films, while those watching films are dying. The OU-JAC was in the forefront of the Telangana statehood agitation.

Speaking on the matter, Jubilee Hills Police said that six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) pelted stones at actor Allu Arjun's residence, held placards and staged a protest. However, we have not received any complaint from Allu Arjun's family. Further details awaited.

