Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2834679https://zeenews.india.com/india/telugu-actor-allu-arjuns-house-vandalised-in-hyderabad-2834679.html
NewsIndia
ALLU ARJUN

Telugu Actor Allu Arjun's House Vandalised In Hyderabad

The protesters raised slogans against the "Pushpa 2” actor and sought justice for the woman who died in a stampede at a movie theatre in Hyderabad earlier this month on the occasion of the screening of the actor's latest film, 'Pushpa-2.'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 06:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Telugu Actor Allu Arjun's House Vandalised In Hyderabad File Photo of Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun. (Photo: ANI)

A group of persons vandalised flower pots and other things at the residence of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in Hyderabad. The group claimed to be members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee. 

The protesters raised slogans against the "Pushpa 2” actor and sought justice for the woman who died in a stampede at a movie theatre in Hyderabad earlier this month on the occasion of the screening of the actor's latest film, 'Pushpa-2.' Later, the protesters were taken away by the police.

A placard left by them said crores of rupees are made by making films, while those watching films are dying. The OU-JAC was in the forefront of the Telangana statehood agitation.

Speaking on the matter, Jubilee Hills Police said that six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) pelted stones at actor Allu Arjun's residence, held placards and staged a protest. However, we have not received any complaint from Allu Arjun's family. Further details awaited.

 

(With agencies inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK