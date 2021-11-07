हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terror attack: Police constable shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar

Terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo, said officials.

Terror attack: Police constable shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
Representational Image

Srinagar: A policeman was shot dead by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of the city on Sunday, officials said.

He was identified as Constable Tausif Ahmad, they said.

"At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo," the officials added.

They said the cop was critically injured and was taken to the SMHS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.

Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) condemned the attack.

“Unequivocally condemn the cowardly & dastardly attack on 29-year-old policeman in Batmaloo, Srinagar in which he lost his life. No words of condemnation would be enough! May Allah grant him a place in Jannat. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time of grief,” the party tweeted.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTerrorismTerror attackPolicemen Killed
Next
Story

Zika virus: 10 more people test positive in UP's Kanpur, tally rises to 89

Must Watch

PT1M12S

UP ATS arrests people in religious conversion case