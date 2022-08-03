NewsIndia
Terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir: NIA-SIA raids in Baramulla, Rajouri and Poonch areas

The raids were being held in the Dewan Bagh area of Kashmir`s Baramulla district, and the Rajouri and Poonch areas in Jammu. Sources claimed that a shopkeeper is on the radar, who was allegedly involved in providing logistics support to terror outfits.

Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 03:52 PM IST
New Delhi: A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the State Investigating Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday started conducting raids in several areas of the union territory in connection with a terror funding case. The raids were being held in the Dewan Bagh area of Kashmir`s Baramulla district, and the Rajouri and Poonch areas in Jammu. Sources claimed that a shopkeeper is on the radar, who was allegedly involved in providing logistics support to terror outfits.

The search operation began this morning. Sources also claimed that they have recovered some incriminating documents." Rajouri, Poonch and a few other areas were also raided. Our team is being assisted by SIA in case we face any untoward incident," the source said.

The NIA has not given any official statement so far. Further details were awaited.

