हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terror attacks

Terror incidents reported in Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora

"During the evening hours, three terror incidents were reported from Pulwama, Shopian, and Awantipora areas of south Kashmir," said Jammu Kashmir police.  

Terror incidents reported in Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora
Image credit: IANS

Kashmir: The South Kashmir on Saturday (March 19) evening reported three terror incidents in which 3 CRPF men, one non-local labourer suffered injuries. Massive searches were launched to nab the attackers. Senior police officers along with reinforcement reached all the spots, said a police officer. 

"During the evening hours, three terror incidents were reported from Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora areas of south Kashmir," said Jammu Kashmir police.

"In Pulwama, at about 9:10 pm terrorists fired upon one non-local carpenter identified as Mohammad Akram son of Ab Salam resident of Bijnor UP at Arihal Pulwama. In this terror crime incident, he has received gunshot injuries. The injured was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar in a Critical Care ambulance with medical staff where he is being treated," read the police statement.

In Shopian, at about 7:50 pm terrorists lobbed a grenade on CRPF camp of 178Bn. In this terror incident, one CRPF personnel has received minor splinter injuries.

Meanwhile, in Awantipora at about 7:55 pm terrorists had lobbed a grenade on the CRPF camp of 180Bn at Nowdal Tral in which two CRPF personnel received minor splinter injuries.

Police have registered cases for all three terror crime incidents. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances leading to these terror crimes. The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Terror attacksJammu Kashmirgrenade attacksshopianPulwama
Next
Story

Congress will be wiped out from Indian polity: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Must Watch

PT3M21S

Deshhit: Approval rating of PM Modi came to the fore, Modi surpassed the country's veteran leaders