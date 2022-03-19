Terror incidents reported in Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora

Kashmir: The South Kashmir on Saturday (March 19) evening reported three terror incidents in which 3 CRPF men, one non-local labourer suffered injuries. Massive searches were launched to nab the attackers. Senior police officers along with reinforcement reached all the spots, said a police officer.

"During the evening hours, three terror incidents were reported from Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora areas of south Kashmir," said Jammu Kashmir police.

"In Pulwama, at about 9:10 pm terrorists fired upon one non-local carpenter identified as Mohammad Akram son of Ab Salam resident of Bijnor UP at Arihal Pulwama. In this terror crime incident, he has received gunshot injuries. The injured was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar in a Critical Care ambulance with medical staff where he is being treated," read the police statement.

In Shopian, at about 7:50 pm terrorists lobbed a grenade on CRPF camp of 178Bn. In this terror incident, one CRPF personnel has received minor splinter injuries.

Meanwhile, in Awantipora at about 7:55 pm terrorists had lobbed a grenade on the CRPF camp of 180Bn at Nowdal Tral in which two CRPF personnel received minor splinter injuries.

Police have registered cases for all three terror crime incidents. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances leading to these terror crimes. The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on.



