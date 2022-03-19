हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CRPF

Terrorists hurl grenades at CRPF camps in J&K's Shopian, Pulwama, one trooper injured

A police official said terrorists hurled grenades on a CRPF camp at Zainapora Shopian and in the blast, at least one CRPF trooper was injured.

Terrorists hurl grenades at CRPF camps in J&amp;K&#039;s Shopian, Pulwama, one trooper injured
Representational image

New Delhi: A CRPF trooper was injured as terrorists hurled grenades at two paramilitary forces at Shopian and Tral areas of south Kashmir on Saturday (March 19).

A police official said terrorists hurled grenades on a CRPF camp at Zainapora Shopian and in the blast, at least one CRPF trooper was injured.

Also, a grenade was lobbed at CRPF Camp at Nowdal Tral area of southern Pulwama district this evening. There are no reports regarding injuries to any trooper in the incident. Meanwhile, both areas have been cordoned and searches are launched to nab the attackers. 

The Jammu and Kashmir police registered cases of both incidents and further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ'There'll be no need for redeployment of CRPF...': Amit Shah in Jammu

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CRPFgrenadesshopianPulwamaJammu and Kashmir PoliceTerrorism
Next
Story

No reason to predict fourth Covid wave in India: Virologist

Must Watch

PT6M30S

Ukraine Russia War Crisis: Russian army's major operation in Mariupol