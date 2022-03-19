Terrorists hurl grenades at CRPF camps in J&K's Shopian, Pulwama, one trooper injured

New Delhi: A CRPF trooper was injured as terrorists hurled grenades at two paramilitary forces at Shopian and Tral areas of south Kashmir on Saturday (March 19).

A police official said terrorists hurled grenades on a CRPF camp at Zainapora Shopian and in the blast, at least one CRPF trooper was injured.

Also, a grenade was lobbed at CRPF Camp at Nowdal Tral area of southern Pulwama district this evening. There are no reports regarding injuries to any trooper in the incident. Meanwhile, both areas have been cordoned and searches are launched to nab the attackers.

The Jammu and Kashmir police registered cases of both incidents and further investigation is underway.

