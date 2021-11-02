हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terror OGW arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, two AK-47 rifles, four pistols recovered

The police said that the OGW revealed that one Faraz Ahmed, a resident of Padna Prara, is the main supplier of weapons to terrorists.

Srinagar: A terror over-ground worker (OGW) was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday (November 2). The Kupwara police said they recovered two AK-47 rifles and four pistols from the person’s house at Takia Baderkote.

“In a joint operation based on the input that one person namely Adil Hussain, who is a hardcore OGW, and is also involved in narco-terrorism has received a consignment of weapons and narcotics from across the border,” said Kupwara police in a statement.

“During searches two AK-47 Rifles, two AK magazines and 208 AK rounds were seized from his house,” they added.

The police further said that the OGW revealed that one Faraz Ahmed, a resident of Padna Prara, is the main supplier of weapons to terrorists.

Based on the information, Ahmad’s house was also searched from which four pistols along with five magazines and one packet of brown sugar-like substance were recovered, said the police.

The police, who could not nab Ahmad as he had already escaped, are looking for him.

