Terror strike averted, Delhi Police arrests 3 terrorists with IED

A terror strike has been averted in the national capital as Delhi police arrested three terrorists from Assam with Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

DCP Pramod Kushwaha, Delhi Police Special Cell told ANI news agency, "A terror strike has been averted as three persons have been apprehended with Improvised explosive devices (IED)."

The police also recovered banned literature and other explosive materials from their possession. According to reports, the arrested terrorists were planning to launch a major terror attack in the national capital.

The police claim that the terrorists were planning attacks in other parts of the country apart from the capital city.

(This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.)