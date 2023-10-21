Terrorism Breathing Its Last In Jammu And Kashmir, Says DGP Dilbagh Singh

Jammu and Kashmir, which has been in the grip of terrorism for the last several decades, is gradually returning to normalcy with people shedding fear. If the latest trends are to be believed, terrorism is breathing its last in the Union Territory with only 10 local youth joining the terror ranks this year in comparison to 110 last year. The number is the lowest in Jammu Kashmir since terrorism broke out in the late 1980s.

On the Police commemoration day, Jammu and Kashmir Police's DGP Dilbagh Singh today said that the terrorism in the Union Territory is breathing its last and that Jammu and Kashmir police will make sure to finish it completely. He added that the dream of making Kashmir Valley fully peaceful is finally coming true.

The DGP also said that Pakistan is still trying to derail the peace process in the Kashmir valley, but Jammu and Kashmir Police will make sure that such attempts are not successful.

''More than 1,600 security forces have sacrificed their lives in the last three decades while fighting terrorism in the Valley. Pakistan has been pushing and promoting terror here and the sacrifice of our forces has shown the results and that's why terrorism is breathing its last in the valley. Jammu and Kashmir will soon be terror-free, and we salute each and every martyr who laid down their lives for the country and peace, '' said Dilbagh Singh.

While speaking about the terror launchpads across the border in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and infiltration bids, the DGP said that many camps have been pushed down while many are still active in Sialkot at the International border and also near LoC across the Gurez sector. He said that Pakistan, time and again, try to push the terrorists into Kashmir territory, but we have managed to foil more than 90 per cent of these bids and security forces posted along the LoC are always on high alert.

''We are alert and have foiled around 90% infiltration bids. Most of the infiltrators who were trying to cross over were killed near the LoC only. The Youth of Jammu and Kashmir has realised the plans of Pakistan. In 2022, around 110 local youth joined outfits while the number this year has been drastically low with around 10 youths joining the terror ranks. Out of these 10, six have already been killed. I appeal to the youth to shun the path of violence and those four local active terrorists should also shun the violence and come to the mainstream,'' said Singh.

He also added that Narco terrorism is being dealt with strictly by various investigative agencies like NIA and SIA. ''We have had big success in the Ramban area where we recovered around 30kgs of drugs. The network was broken, and it has now come to our knowledge that it is connected from North Kashmir's Kupwara district to Punjab. And some links have been found in Uttarakhand as well," said the DGP.