Terrorism can never be justified, it continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind: India at UNHRC

India on Tuesday stated that terrorism can never be justified, adding that it continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind. Speaking at a high-level segment of the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted, "Terrorism continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind."

Jaishankar also said, "Terrorism can never be justified. It is a crime against humanity and violates the most fundamental human right--the Right to Life. India has always played an active role in global promotion and protection of human rights."

Speaking on India's Constitution, he said, "Our Constitution has enshrined basic human rights as fundamental rights, guaranteeing civil and political rights, stipulating provisions for the progressive realisation of economic, social and cultural rights."

"Our approach to UNHRC guided by the spirit of engagement, dialogue and consultation. Equal emphasis should be placed on the promotion and protection of human rights. They're best pursued via dialogue, consultation and cooperation amongst states and technical assistance and capacity building," the EAM added. He stated that multilateral institutions and mechanisms need to be reformed to deal with challenges effectively.

"Human Rights' agenda continues to face severe challenges, most of all from terrorism. Perennial concerns remain equally strong, be it global inequities or armed conflicts. Ongoing pandemic complicated the situation," he said. Jaishankar also added, "As a member of UNHRC, we remain committed to working together with fellow members to achieve consensus. Violation of and gaps in the implementation of human rights must be addressed in a fair manner with non-selectivity and respect to principles of non-interference in internal affairs."

Pointing out to India's COVID-19 vaccine outreach at UNHRC, EAM Jaishankar said, "India has pledged its vaccine manufacturing capacity to make vaccines accessible and affordable to all. From Bangladesh to Brazil and from Morocco to Fiji, the pharmacy of the world is today supplying millions of vaccine doses to more than 70 countries."