Terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, search on for another militant

The injured Jammu and Kashmir terrorist is presently admitted to hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. 

Kupwara: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday (March 4) that a newly recruited terrorist was arrested in an injured condition at Langate area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir. 

The Police said, “The injured terrorist is presently admitted to hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.”

He has been identified as Abrar Hassan, a resident of Azad Gunj Baramulla, the officer said. The apprehended terrorist was associated with the TRF outfit.

The J&K police said Abrar was earlier a stone pelter and there are two FIRs against him. Later, he started working as a terrorist associate, the officer said. 

On seeing suspicious movement in the area, the security forces challenged both and a brief shoot-out happened in which this terrorist got injured and another one is believed to be hiding in the same locality, the police informed. 

Searches have been launched to trace the other terrorist who was accompanying the injured one. More details emerging.

