Terrorist associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, grenade recovered

Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir security forces on Friday (November 12) arrested an alleged militant from Ganderbal district, the police said.

The accused was arrested at a police check point near Khann in Ganderbal district, a police spokesperson informed. The individual who had come suspiciously close to the MVCP was challenged who then instead of complying with the signs and command, tried to flee, the police stated.

The individual, later identified as Arshad Ahmad Mir, was overpowered and apprehended on spot. An FIR under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 7/25 of the Arms Act was registered in PS Ganderbal and an investigation was set into motion.

During sustained questioning, Mir was found as a staunch terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba/TRF whose name had surfaced during earlier investigations also, the J&K police said.

The police also found that Mir was involved in recruitment of his brother Latif Ahmed Mir in the group. Latif Mir was earlier arrested under section 13 and 39 of the UAPA and Arms Act at Kheer Bhawani Police Station, the spokesperson added.

“Other individuals motivated and facilitated for recruitment by hybrid Terrorist Arshad Ahmad Mir are being identified and further arrests/ recoveries are expected,” the police said.

Live TV