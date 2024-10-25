Terrorist Attack In Jammu and Kashmir Targets Army Convoy; Security Forces On High Alert

In a terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, militants targeted a small army convoy travelling from the Gulmarg army camp to forward posts along the Line of Control. The last two vehicles of the convoy were attacked. Reports indicate that 19 individuals were travelling in those vehicles, including one JCO, 18 army personnel, and civilian porters.

In this fatal attack, four individuals were killed, including two soldiers and two local civilian porters. Three others were injured, comprising two soldiers and one civilian porter.

The attack occurred around 7 PM at Nagin Post in Botapathri, approximately 15 km from Gulmarg. The entire area is a military zone, with no civilians residing there, except for Gujjar Bakarwals who have their dohks.

The location of the attack connects one side to Poonch through the Pir Panchal area, while the other side meets the Line of Control (LoC), with Pakistan's Cobra Post just across the border. It is possible that the terrorists came from the Poonch area or infiltrated across the border. The entire region is currently under a massive cordon, with searches ongoing in the dense jungle.

In the past eight days, there have been four terrorist attacks in Kashmir. Two significant attacks occurred on the 20th, when terrorists targeted the Z-Morh tunnel staff quarters, killing seven staff members and injuring five. This attack was claimed by the TRF, an offshoot of LeT.

On the 18th, a non-local was killed in Shopian, and yesterday, on the 24th, another non-local was injured in the Tral area of Pulwama. Later that evening, terrorists attacked an army vehicle at Nagin Post, resulting in four deaths and three injuries.

The recent surge in terrorist attacks, particularly fatal ones in the Pir Panjal area of Jammu, mirrors a troubling pattern now emerging in Kashmir.

A high-level unified command meeting was held yesterday at the Raj Bhawan to discuss the situation in detail. The meeting was attended by the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, the GOC of 15 Corps, and other top security and intelligence officials operating in Kashmir. LG Manoj Sinha chaired the meeting and directed agencies to take all necessary steps to counter these terrorist attacks while upgrading the security of developmental projects. He emphasized the need for security forces to work in close coordination and ensure the destruction of terror infrastructure.