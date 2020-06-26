हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tral

Terrorist gunned down during encounter in Tral's Chewa Ular village in Jammu and Kashmir; operation underway

The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained. 

Terrorist gunned down during encounter in Tral&#039;s Chewa Ular village in Jammu and Kashmir; operation underway
ANI photo

Srinagar: The security forces on Friday (June 26) killed a terrorist during a gunbattle in Chewa Ullar village of Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter operation was underway at the time of filing the report.

The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained. 

Confirming the report, a police official said that the body of a terrorist was visible at the encounter spot and searches were being carried out to nab others, if any. 

The encounter between forces and terrorists in the Chewa Ullar area on Thursday evening; however, the operation was put on hold during the night. The encounter resumed in the early morning on Friday with a fresh exchange of fire between the two sides, resulting in the killing of one of the terrorists. 

Kashmir zone police twitted, "#ChewaUlarEncounterUpdate: So far 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

On Thursday evening, after receiving a tip-off of presence on terrorist in the area, a joint team of Police, 42 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter an official said. 

This is 12th encounter in south Kashmir in the month of June alone in which 36 terrorists have so far been eliminated in the valley. The total number of terrorists killed in Kashmir this year is now 109. 

TralJammu and KashmirTerrorismEncounterIndian ArmyJ&K police
