A terrorist hideout was busted by security forces on Wednesday in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint operation by the police and the Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, the hideout was busted in Kungnoo village of south Kashmir, news agency PTI reported quoting a police official.

The official said a huge quantity of "incriminating" material had been recovered.

A case has been registered and an investigation is going on in the matter.

Further details are awaited.