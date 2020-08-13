हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, AK-47 magazines, grenades recovered

Just two days before Independence Day, security forces busted a terrorist hideout during search operation at Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (August 13).

Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama, AK-47 magazines, grenades recovered

Just two days before Independence Day, security forces busted a terrorist hideout during search operation at Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (August 13).

The terrorist hideout was busted by security forces during cordon and search operation in Barsoo village of Awantipora. A police officer told Zee News that “search operation is being carried out by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army”. 

The police officer added that security forces had inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area and a joint cordon and search operation was launched to nab the terrorists and during search operation a hideout was busted.

Police sources said that several incriminating materials, many AK rounds and grenades were recovered from the hideout,

Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigations is on. Security forces are keeping a strict vigil in Kashmir ahead of the Independence Day and every tipoff related to terrorists is being taken very seriously.

On August 7, security forces had busted a terrorist hideout in the Shashitar forested area in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A joint operation was launched by Army and J&K Police in Shashitar forested area (Dingi Cheer) in the Poonch district after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the terrorist hideout in the area.

During the operation, a terrorist hideout was busted in the remote Shashitar forested area, ( Dingi Cheer), in Poonch.  With this successful operation, the security forces have foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-backed terror groups to disrupt peace and create disturbance in the area. 

During the operation, the security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK- 47 rifles and four magazines.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTerrorist hideoutPulwama
Next
Story

Former President Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose with stable vital parameters, says hospital
  • 23,96,637Confirmed
  • 47,033Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,04,05,098Confirmed
  • 7,44,211Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT38S

Zee News campaign made in India gets support from India