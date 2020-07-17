Terrorist killed, 2 jawans injured during encounter in Kulgam's Nagnad-Chimmer area in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed and two security personnel injured in an initial exchange of firing as an encounter started at Nagnad-Chimmer area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (July 17) morning.

The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the news and wrote on Twitter, "So far 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow."

"#Encounter has started at #Nagnad-#Chimmer area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.

@JmuKmrPolice," it said in the first tweet.

A police official said, "A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 9 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. He said as the team cordoned the specific spot, hiding terrorists opened fire upon the search party, who then retaliated with gunfire.

The encounter was underway at the time of the filing of the report.