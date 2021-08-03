हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorist attack

Terrorist killed in encounter at Jammu-Kashmir's Bandipora

This is the first encounter in the month of August.

Terrorist killed in encounter at Jammu-Kashmir&#039;s Bandipora
File photo

New Delhi: An unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing operation in bandipora. Earlier in the wee hours an encounter started  between security forces and terrorists in Chandaji area of district bandipora in North kashmir. 

Kashmir zone police tweeted “#Encounter has started at Chandaji area of #Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice

A police officer said “As the joint searching team of security forces launched the cordon and search operation on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in area the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching team when they zero in the suspected spot the fire was retaliated he said and a encounter started.” 

Police claimed that in that ongoing operation one terrorist was killed.

#BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice” Police twitted 

This is the first encounter of month of August in last month 13 encounters happened and security forces claimed that they have killed 90 terrorists including today’s one this year and also said the number of killed terrorists is less then previous years but this year only top commanders got killed which they believe is big success for the forces in Kashmir.

Meanwhile Jammu-Kashmir police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has published the list of ten most wanted terrorists of Kashmir who are alive and are on prime target of security forces. 

