Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces at Sirchan Top, east of Batkoot area of Pahalgam woods of Anantnag district of in South Kashmir on Friday (May 6, 2022).

One terrorist neutralised in Anantnag encounter; Operation underway: Kashmir Zone Police — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

A police official said, on a specific human input generated by Jammu Kashmir police about the presence of militants in the area, a joint team of Police, Army's 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation.

The police official added that as the joint searching team of forces approached the suspected spot, terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated and an encounter broke.

IGP Kashmir too confirmed the exchange of fire and said, “Encounter has started at Sirchan Top (Jungle area), East of Batkoot Pahalgam area of Anantnag. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow.”

Meanwhile, the hills of Pahalgam are being sanitised nowadays in view of the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

Sources in the police said that input is about the presence of two to four terrorists who are believed to be trapped in the area. However, the actual number can be said once the operation concludes.