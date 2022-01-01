Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

New Delhi: The security forces in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid and killed one terrorist.

In a joint operation of Army and Jammu and Kashmir police, in jungles of Jumagund area close to the Line of Control in border district of Kupwara, an unidentified terrorist was killed in an operation. Searches in the area are still going on.

Kashmir zone police tweeted, “One unidentified #terrorist killed in an #encounter at Jumagund area of #Kupwara. Army & Police are on the job. Further details shall follow.

As per sources, “Infiltration bid has been foiled in Jumagand area at line of control. A terrorist is killed while search operation is still on to see if there any more terrorists hiding in the area.”

