हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

In a joint operation of Army and Jammu and Kashmir police, an unidentified terrorist was killed in an operation at Jumagund in Kupwara. 

Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
Representational image

New Delhi: The security forces in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid and killed one terrorist. 

In a joint operation of Army and Jammu and Kashmir police, in jungles of Jumagund area close to the Line of Control in border district of Kupwara, an unidentified terrorist was killed in an operation. Searches in the area are still going on. 

Kashmir zone police tweeted, “One unidentified #terrorist killed in an #encounter at Jumagund area of #Kupwara. Army & Police are on the job. Further details shall follow.

As per sources, “Infiltration bid has been foiled in Jumagand area at line of control. A terrorist is killed while search operation is still on to see if there any more terrorists hiding in the area.” 

ALSO READ: Last surviving terrorist involved in 2019 Pulwama attack likely killed in Anantnag encounter

Live TV

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTerroristLine of Control (LoC)Jammu and Kashmir PoliceKupwara
Next
Story

Congress’ New Year resolution for PM Narendra Modi: ‘Focus on people, not PR'

Must Watch

PT21M38S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Is politics necessary over death?