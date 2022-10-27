Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam; another held alive in Baramulla

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in a brief encounter in the Kausarnag area of Kulgam district on Thursday, the police state. Kashmir zone police in a Tweet said that the encounter took place at Asthan Marg in the KausarNag area today. Police said that one terrorist was killed in the encounter and a search operation was still going on. “An encounter took place at Asthan Marg in the general area of Kausarnag, Kulgam district in which one terrorist got killed. The search still going on. Further details shall follow,” police tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Encounter in Baramulla which broke out yesterday in the forest area, the operation is still going on an army soldier who got injured yesterday in the initial firefight succumbed to injuries. Identified as Rifleman Kulbushan Manta succumbed to his injuries while fighting terrorists at Baramulla on 27 October 22. Twits army. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said “a Pakistani terrorist also got seriously injured in the encounter so far. He said there is no fresh contact between terrorists and forces but a massive search operation to locate the hiding terrorist is going on as the area is a dense forest area so there is difficulty in the operation.

A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) local terrorist has been arrested during an encounter that broke out yesterday evening in the Wanseeran area of Taripora forests in Baramulla district north Kashmir. A police spokesman in a statement said that acting on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in the Wanseeran Taripora jungle area of PS Sheeri, District Baramulla, joint teams of Police, Army 52 RR, 46 RR and 53 Bn CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

During the search the terrorists taking refuge in the said area fired upon the search party, which was retaliated triggering off an encounter, police said, adding that in the ensuing encounter, one jawan of 52 RR got injured and was evacuated for medical treatment, who later on attained martyrdom. “One militant of LeT namely Nisar Ahmad Bhat S/O Mohd Akbar Bhat R/O Shrakwara Kreeri, District Baramulla was apprehended alive.” police said, adding that another terrorist of LeT, Usman of Pakistan, who is wanted in various cases, is being pursued. One modified AKS 74u, one magazine, and 28 rounds among other incriminating materials have been recovered from the apprehended militant, the statement said. The area is still under cordon and searches are going on in the area.