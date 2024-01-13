New Delhi: A group of terrorists opened fire on a convoy of Army vehicles in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. The soldiers retaliated and engaged in a gunfight with the attackers, who reportedly fled from the scene. No casualties have been reported among the security forces. A joint search operation by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police is underway.

The incident occurred near Krishna Ghati area, where senior Army officers, including Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the Northern Command chief, are stationed to devise ways to counter the rising terror incidents.

This is the second such attack on the Army in this region in recent weeks. Earlier, four soldiers were killed and five others were wounded in a terrorist ambush in Dera Ki Gali area of Poonch, 40 km away from the site of today’s attack.

The Pir Panjal region, comprising Rajouri and Poonch districts, had been free of terrorism since 2003, but major attacks have resumed since October