हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gangoo

Terrorists attack joint forces in Gangoo village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; CRPF jawan injured

According to reports, unidentified terrorists launched an attack and opened fire on a joint team of security forces near Gangoo village in south Kashmir's Pulwama. 

Terrorists attack joint forces in Gangoo village in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama; CRPF jawan injured
IANS photo

JAMMU: A CRPF jawan was injured on Monday (October 19) in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, said ANI report. 

According to reports, unidentified terrorists launched an attack and opened fire on a joint team of security forces near Gangoo village in south Kashmir's Pulwama. 

The injured paramilitary jawan was shifted to a local hospital for treatment where he is said to be stable. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that terrorists opened fire at the CRPF when they were on regular duty. 

The area was immediately cordoned off and more details are awaited. 

On October 18, in another attack on forces, terrorists lobbed a grenade in Tral area of Pulwama, injuring a CRPF man and a civilian. Terrorists hurled a grenade upon CRPF personnel near Tral bus stand in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, a police official said.

According to reports, Assistant Sub-Inspector of CRPF Asim Ali suffered minor splinter injuries in his lower abdomen and was evacuated to a district hospital. His condition is reported to be stable. 

Live TV

Tags:
GangooJammu and KashmirPulwamaTerrorism
Next
Story

Centre makes big announcement over development of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine
  • 75,50,273Confirmed
  • 1,14,610Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,98,99,915Confirmed
  • 11,12,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M17S

Video: Pakistan Army's new conspiracy to unleash terror in Jammu and Kashmir