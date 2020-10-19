Terrorists attack joint forces in Gangoo village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; CRPF jawan injured

JAMMU: A CRPF jawan was injured on Monday (October 19) in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, said ANI report.

According to reports, unidentified terrorists launched an attack and opened fire on a joint team of security forces near Gangoo village in south Kashmir's Pulwama.

The injured paramilitary jawan was shifted to a local hospital for treatment where he is said to be stable. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that terrorists opened fire at the CRPF when they were on regular duty.

The area was immediately cordoned off and more details are awaited.

On October 18, in another attack on forces, terrorists lobbed a grenade in Tral area of Pulwama, injuring a CRPF man and a civilian. Terrorists hurled a grenade upon CRPF personnel near Tral bus stand in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, a police official said.

According to reports, Assistant Sub-Inspector of CRPF Asim Ali suffered minor splinter injuries in his lower abdomen and was evacuated to a district hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

