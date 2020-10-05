हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pampore

Terrorists attack joint forces near Kandizal Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore; 5 jawans injured

File Photo (PTI)

SRINAGAR: Unidentified terrorists on Monday (October 5) attacked and opened fire on 110 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who along with Jammu and Kashmir Police were carrying out road opening duty at Kandijhal Bridge in Pampore in Pulwama district. 

According to reports, all the injured jawans were immediately evacuated and rushed to the district hospital. 

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

