Terrorists attack joint forces near Kandizal Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore; 5 jawans injured

SRINAGAR: Unidentified terrorists on Monday (October 5) attacked and opened fire on 110 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who along with Jammu and Kashmir Police were carrying out road opening duty at Kandijhal Bridge in Pampore in Pulwama district.

According to reports, all the injured jawans were immediately evacuated and rushed to the district hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir: Five CRPF jawans injured after terrorists fired upon road opening party (ROP) of CRPF at Pampore bypass. They have been evacuated to District Hospital. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/zvK4ls05F3 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

