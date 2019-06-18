Terrorists hurl grenade at police station in Pulwama, 8 civilians injured

SRINAGAR: At least eight civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. A joint team of security forces reached the site of the attack and the area has been cordoned off.

Local sources said the injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police sources said that the terrorists had lobbed grenade in order to cause damage to security forces but the grenade failed to hit the target and exploded outside the compound wall of the police station. The attack comes a day after terrorists targeted an Army convoy with an IED in Pulwama, injuring nine security personnel and two civilians. The injured Army personnel succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday morning.

The IED was detonated by the terrorists when the multi-vehicle patrol of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was moving on Arihal-Pulwama road. The Army personnel immediately swung into action and fired in the air to dominate the situation and ward off any surprise attack. Srinagar-based defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia had said it was a "failed attempt" to attack the patrol. "A failed attempt was made to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 RR with a vehicle-based IED while the Army patrol was moving in the general area Arihal in district Pulwama today evening," he said in a statement here. He added that the patrol team succeeded in minimising the damage due to its alertness.

Earlier on Tuesday, security forces killed Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist Sajjad Ahmad Bhat in an encounter in Marhama area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. It is to be noted that Sajjad's car was used in February 14 Pulwama attack on the CRPF convoy which resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel. Soon after the Pulwama attack, the National Investigation Agency had said that the Maruti Eeco car used in the cowardly attack was owned by Sajjad.