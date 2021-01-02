हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pulwama

Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces at Tral bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; several injured

Security forces immediately cordoned off the entire area following the attack and launched a search operation to nab the attackers. 

Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces at Tral bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama; several injured
ANI photo

PULWAMA: At least seven civilians were injured after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (January 3). 

According to police, all the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. A police official said the health condition of all the injured is stable.

Following the grenade attack, security forces immediately cordoned off the entire area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PulwamaJammu and KashmirTralTerrorismgrenade attack
Next
Story

Not just in Delhi, COVID-19 vaccine will be free across country, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

  • 1,03,05,788Confirmed
  • 1,49,218Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT24M41S

PM Modi in IIT Sambalpur, said today's start ups are tomorrow's multinationals