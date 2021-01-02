Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces at Tral bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; several injured

PULWAMA: At least seven civilians were injured after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (January 3).

According to police, all the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. A police official said the health condition of all the injured is stable.

Following the grenade attack, security forces immediately cordoned off the entire area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers.