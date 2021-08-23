Terrorists hurl grenade on CRPF bunker in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Srinagar: A CRPF personnel was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade on a bunker of the paramilitary force in Safakadal locality of the city on Monday (August 23), officials said.
Around 7:55 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker near Aali Masjid in Safakadal area here, they said.
The CRPF personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosion, the officials said.
