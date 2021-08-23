हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Terrorists

Terrorists hurl grenade on CRPF bunker in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Terrorists hurl grenade on CRPF bunker in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Srinagar
ANI Photo

Srinagar: A CRPF personnel was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade on a bunker of the paramilitary force in Safakadal locality of the city on Monday (August 23), officials said.

Around 7:55 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker near Aali Masjid in Safakadal area here, they said.

The CRPF personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosion, the officials said.

TerroristsJammu and KashmirSrinagarGrenadeTerrorismEncounter
