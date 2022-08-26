Srinagar: The terrorists killed by the Indian army were Pakistan nationals according to Srinagar-based Defence PRO Lt Col Emron Musavi. One Chinese M-16 rifle along with two AK rifles was discovered along with the bodies.

Use of electronic surveillance and intelligence-based operations continue to be the mainstay of Indian Airforce operations against Pakistan-sponsored terror in J&K. Indian Army foiled a major infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists in forwarding areas of Uri Sector on August 25, culminating in the killing of three terrorists and recovery of a large quantity of war like stores.

Srinagar Based Defence PRO Lt Col Emron Musavi said, “The operation was launched based on specific intelligence from Army Intelligence agencies.”

“Consequently, on August 24 afternoon, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators. Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the attempt at 7 AM on August 25,” PRO Lt Col Emron said.

Also Read: Major Infiltration bid foiled in J-K’s Uri, 3 terrorists killed

Emron added, “Terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and continuous rain and low clouds to infiltrate. The contact with terrorists was established at about 08.45 AM on August 25 in the forward areas Indian side of the LoC, leading to a heavy exchange of fire in which the terrorists were killed. A detailed search of the area was concluded at 2 PM.

Emron said, “The search of the area yielded dead bodies of three terrorists, two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle along with other war-like stores. Indian Army’s successful operation has not only led to the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists but also has resulted in thwarting Pakistan’s nefarious design and intent to disrupt peace, prosperity and normalcy in J&K.

“Use of electronic surveillance and intelligence-based operations continue to be the mainstay of IA ops against Pakistan-sponsored terror in J&K,” he added.