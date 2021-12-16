Terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter identified as TRF operatives

Srinagar: The two terrorists killed in the Kulgam encounter on the intervening night of December 15-16 have been identified as TRF operatives.

The encounter broke out when a joint search and cordon operation by police, Army and CRPF was launched in the Redwani Bala village.

The terrorists were trapped in a house in the village. The security personnel gave them a chance to surrender, said the SSP, Kulgam. However, the terrorists denied and opened indiscriminate fire upon the security forces, he added.

“The killed terrorists have been identified as Aamir Bashir Dar@Danish a resident of Kujjar Yaripora a ‘C’ categorized terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit TRF/LET and was active from April 2021 and Aadil Yousuf Shan, a resident of Sursano, Hatipora Kulgam also a ‘C’ categorized terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit TRF/LET and was active from Oct 2021,” said the official statement.

The police said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.