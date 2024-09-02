One Indian Army soldier was injured on Monday when terrorists opened fire at Jammu's Sunjwan military station, news agency ANI quoted officials as saying. According to Defence officials, terrorists fired from a standoff distance outside the base. More details awaited.

On Thursday, the Indian Army successfully neutralized three terrorists who were attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) into the Machhal and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement, "Reliable information was obtained from intelligence agencies and further confirmed by J-K Police about potential infiltration attempts from these regions. Based on this information, the Indian Army, along with JKP and BSF, set up ambushes on the suspected infiltration routes in both the Machhal and Tangdhar sectors."

On the evening of August 28, suspicious activity was detected, leading to a firefight that lasted until the early morning of August 29. This operation marks the sixth such action in the Kupwara district this year, culminating in the elimination of ten terrorists, including foreign infiltrators.