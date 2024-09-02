Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2786789https://zeenews.india.com/india/terrorists-open-fire-at-jammus-sunjwan-military-station-one-soldier-injured-2786789.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU TERRORIST ATTACK

Terrorists Open Fire At Jammu's Sunjwan Military Station, One Soldier Injured

According to Defence officials, terrorists fired from a standoff distance outside the base

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Terrorists Open Fire At Jammu's Sunjwan Military Station, One Soldier Injured

One Indian Army soldier was injured on Monday when terrorists opened fire at Jammu's Sunjwan military station, news agency ANI quoted officials as saying. According to Defence officials, terrorists fired from a standoff distance outside the base. More details awaited. 

On Thursday, the Indian Army successfully neutralized three terrorists who were attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) into the Machhal and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement, "Reliable information was obtained from intelligence agencies and further confirmed by J-K Police about potential infiltration attempts from these regions. Based on this information, the Indian Army, along with JKP and BSF, set up ambushes on the suspected infiltration routes in both the Machhal and Tangdhar sectors."

On the evening of August 28, suspicious activity was detected, leading to a firefight that lasted until the early morning of August 29. This operation marks the sixth such action in the Kupwara district this year, culminating in the elimination of ten terrorists, including foreign infiltrators.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

assam government decision
DNA: Is Himanta Biswa planning something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?