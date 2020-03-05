Test Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka for Coronavirus, says NDA MP Hanuman Beniwal, sparks row

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal, whose party is part of the BJP-led ruling NDA government at the Centre, on Thursday (March 5, 2020) sparked a row by saying that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka must get tested for Coronavirus as they have just returned from Italy and may end up spreading it.

‘’Italy is badly affected with Coronavirus so I requested the government that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi be tested for Coronavirus since they have recently come back from Italy,’’ the RLP MP said.

"I urged the government in the Lok Sabha to screen the Gandhi family for Coronavirus. There should be a probe to find out if the spread of the virus originated from Sonia Gandhi`s home," he added.

The RLP leader triggered a storm in the Lok Sabha after which Congress leaders slammed him and shouted slogans and threw papers on the table of the Speaker.

The Lok Sabha speaker did not allow his remark in the House. Being asked if his statement will be expunged from records, he said, "I do not care if my remarks get expunged. I am used to it. However, I am worried about Sonia`s health. They all should get their medical check-up done."

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his posts on social media about Coronavirus, he said, "Rahul not coming out from his house but expressing his concern by sharing posts on it."

As Congress leaders demanded an apology from him for his statement, he said, "I will not seek an apology for his remark in this birth."

Later, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “It is shameful that PM Modi Ji is using Hanuman Beniwal who has lost his mental balance, to use such low level and shameful words for Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji. We strongly condemn such irresponsible and imbecile comments.’’

On Wednesday, Beniwal targetted Rahul Gandhi over his visit to violence-hit northeast Delhi and asked the leader if he underwent screening after coming from Italy.

"Precautions must be taken...first you misguided people (on CAA)... your mother said people should be either this side or the other...first you instigate violence, then you go to show solidarity...before going there, I want to ask, you have come from Italy just six days back, have you taken screening test at the airport? Did you take precautions or you want to spread it (Coronavirus)?" Beniwal had said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday made a statement on steps taken by the government to control the spread of the novel coronavirus and informed the House that so far 29 people have been tested positive for Coronavirus in the country.