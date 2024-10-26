'Tested Tactic Of Spreading Misinformation': India Blasts Pakistan At UN For Raising Kashmir Issue

India Slams Pakistan: Lashing out at Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at a United Nations Security Council debate, India dubbed it a "mischievous provocation" based on their "tested tactic of spreading misinformation."

Exercising its right to respond during the UN Security Council Debate on Women building peace in a changing environment, New Delhi slammed Islamabad over the "deplorable" condition of women from minority communities in Pakistan.

While addressing the UN Security Council debate, India's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Parvathaneni Harish, said that it's completely misplaced to indulge in such political propaganda at this important annual debate.



"It is despicable, yet entirely predictable, that one delegation has chosen to indulge in mischievous provocation based on their pride and tested tactic of spreading misinformation and disinformation. It's completely misplaced to indulge in such political propaganda at this important annual debate. We are well aware that the condition of women belonging to minority communities, notably Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians in that country remains deplorable," he further stated.

This came after Pakistan's representative in his remarks during the UNSC debate made references to Jammu and Kashmir. Citing Human Rights Commission data, Harish said that around a thousand women in the neighbouring country are to abduction and forced religious conversions.

"An estimated thousand women of these minority communities, as per data of the Human Rights Commission of that particular country, are subject to abduction, forced religious conversions, and forced marriages every year. Anyway, I could go on, but I end here," he further stated.

India expressed gratitude and thanked Switzerland for convening the crucial debate on women building peace in a changing environment and hailed the insightful briefings by the Deputy Secretary General, the UN Women Executive Director, and civil society representatives.

"As we approach the 25th anniversary of Council Resolution 1325, India reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda. We recognize that sustainable peace requires women's full equal, meaningful, and safe participation at all levels of decision-making, including politics, governance, institution building, rule of law, the security sector, and economic recovery. Needless to say, the economic and social well-being of the population in general and women in particular are integral to sustainable peace," Harish said.

He also mentioned the honours received by Indian women peacekeepers serving in different parts of the world.

Highlighting the participation of Indian women in peacekeeping contingents, Harish said, "India has made significant strides in implementing the WPS agenda. As the fifth largest troop contributor, India deployed the first ever all-female-formed police unit to Liberia in 2007, setting a precedent in UN peacekeeping. Their work garnered tremendous appreciation within Liberia and in the UN. We have increased women's participation in our peacekeeping contingents, with more than 100 Indian women peacekeepers currently serving worldwide, including three all-women female engagement teams."

"In 2023, Major Radhika Sen, who served in the Democratic Republic of Congo, was awarded the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. She follows in the footsteps of her illustrious predecessor, Major Suman Gawani, who was recognized for her service with the UN mission in South Sudan; she was honoured by the UN in 2019," Harish added.

(With ANI Inputs)