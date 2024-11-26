Thailand, Cartels, And Andaman Sea: Hidden Trail Of India’s Biggest Maritime Drug Bust Worth Rs 36,000 Cr

In what is being called India's biggest sea drug find, nearly 6,000 kg of Methamphetamine-worth a huge Rs 36,000 crore-was caught near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It has shocked many in the global drug network. The drugs were found on a fishing boat with six crew members from Myanmar, and they were headed for Thailand. However, a technical problem made the situation very tense.

Daring Operation In Andaman Sea

On November 23, the crew of a routine Coastal Dornier plane was tasked with patrolling the distant Andaman Sea. The plane spotted unusual movement from a fishing boat near Barren Island — a notorious place for illegal sea activities. "The boat was moving in a very suspicious manner. Our team raised an alarm and reported it to their higher authorities," news agency PTI quoted a Coast Guard officer as saying. Soon, the response came speedy and organized.

As the speed boats sped to catch the fishing boat, the crew of the suspicious boat, which seemed to have gone off track, remained unaware that their illegal goods were going to be found. The Coast Guard in moved its troops, and by November 24, it had brought the fishing boat back to Port Blair along with one of the biggest drug finds ever seen in India's waters.

The size of the operation is astounding: nearly 6,000 kg of Methamphetamine sealed in tea bags and ready to be sold throughout the world. The drug — a highly addictive stimulant often associated with enjoyment and increased performance — is highly sought after, particularly during the festive periods of the region. "The demand for drugs like Methamphetamine is at its peak when festivals come on in Thailand, and this consignment was headed there," added a senior police officer who is part of the probe while speaking to PTI.

This isn't just the arrest of a few sneaky smugglers, however. An operation of this magnitude and sophistication points to involvement from one of the big boys: either perhaps by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, led by the notorious El Mencho, or by the Chinese version of the Chapo gang, police sources believe. These cartels have been associated with other shipments arrested in the Andaman Sea recently.

As the officials sift through the wreckage of this adventure, the tale of what brought the trawler to its latest adventure is slowly coming to light. The six Myanmarese crew members, who have been put behind bars on charges of violating India's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and Foreigners Act, haven't been forthcoming much either.

"They're not cooperating with our investigation," said a police official, hinting that the crew might just be pawns in a larger international play. The sailing route of the fishing boat and the satellite telephone discovered onboard are significant hints to understand the work intricacy of the network.

"We are scanning the phone calls very closely for any leads," said an officer. The presence of the waters of Myanmar, closeness to Thailand, and very smart hiding of the drugs together indicate that this was not a mere attempt at drug smuggling-that it was a well-thought-through operation by strong international drug networks.

India's War On Drugs

Srijan Hazra reports that with this massive drug haul, India seems to be emerging as an important milestone in the fight against transnational drugs crimes. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, once considered way away, have recently emerged as a hub for illegal sea activities.

Rohingyas boats and Myanmarese boats engaged in poaching have also spotted out there. Amid this scenario, the police and Coast Guard have intensified combined efforts to curb these issues.

"This is the biggest single seizure of drugs in India's maritime history," declared Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, the Director General of Police for the archipelago. "The recent increase in drug activities in this region is a matter of concern, but we are committed to enhancing our vigilance and taking firmer steps."

The heightened vigilance, joined with increased international cooperation, has begun to yield important fruit.

Thailand's Role In Drug Trade

The link of this drug haul is not coincidental with Thailand's drug market. Thailand is known for its vast illegal drug trade, especially in Methamphetamine, and has seen a greater percentage of demand during peak times.

The peak period, particularly that of Christmas and New Year, increases the trafficking and use of drugs. By concealing Methamphetamine in packets of tea, smugglers attempted to pass through customs check while hoping that the drugs would go unnoticed in Thailand's illegal market.

The authorities are now working to break down the larger network of drug cartels and international smuggling routes that connect Southeast Asia, Myanmar, and India. If the link to Thailand is true, this seizure could seriously hurt the region's drug trafficking activities.



Indian authorities send international drug cartels a clear message as the investigation goes on: India will not sit back in the global fight against drugs. "We have shown that India will not accept this kind of illegal activity in our waters," Dhaliwal said, indicating that this seizure is just the start.

(With PTI Inputs)

