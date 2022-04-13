हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Thane fire

Thane: Fire at factory in Patlipada, rescue on, no casualties reported

A number of fire tenders have been rushed to the site and rescue operations are currently on. "Fire breaks out in a scrap material factory near Hiranandani park, Patlipada, Thane (west).

Thane: Fire at factory in Patlipada, rescue on, no casualties reported
A number of fire tenders have been rushed to the site and rescue operations are currently on.

A massive fire has been reported at a factory in Maharashtra's Thane. A number of fire tenders have been rushed to the site and rescue operations are currently on. "Fire breaks out in a scrap material factory near Hiranandani park, Patlipada, Thane (west). MSEDC officials, RDMC, and one fire tender have reached the spot," Thane Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

