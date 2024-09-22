Advertisement
Thane Man Urinates In Bag, Sells Fruits Without Washing Hands, Arrested

The accused has been arrested under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a video showing him urinating into a plastic bag went viral.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 07:37 PM IST|Source: PTI
Thane Man Urinates In Bag, Sells Fruits Without Washing Hands, Arrested Representational Image. (Pexels)

Thane: A 20-year-old fruit-seller was arrested in Dombivali in Thane on Sunday after a viral video showed him urinating into a plastic bag and then continuing to sell fruits without cleaning up, a police official said. The accused has been identified as Ali Khan, the Manpada police station official said.

The video is of Nilje area and Khan has been arrested under sections 271 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.) 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 296 (obscenity) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official informed.

Local civic authorities said they are in the process of taking action against Khan since the video has sparked outrage among netizens, with many decrying the unhygienic act.

