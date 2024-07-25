The Binge Town: How A Novel Idea Gave Birth To India’s Premier Private Theatre And Celebration Space

The Binge Town is more than just a private theatre; it's a one-stop spot for everything jubilant, joyous and exciting. The brand’s USP lies in creating unique experiences that cater to the specific requirements of each client, from exquisite décor to mouth-watering delicacies and more. Focusing on providing outstanding service and satisfying patrons, The Binge Town has swiftly emerged as the preferred option for individuals looking for a unique, exclusive and premium celebration space.



The brand was built from the ground up by five passionate entrepreneurs who did not let failure define them. In the final week of December 2021, Binge Town’s first branch commenced construction. It was formally opened in January 2022, opening its first theatre in Bangalore's Koramangala neighbourhood.



"We were looking for our next business after the difficulties of a failed startup and the uncertainties of the pandemic. We thought that having a private theater would be a special way to make people happy. What began as a simple concept has evolved into a full-fledged celebration space, and we are thrilled to have created something that resonates so deeply with our customers," says Chetan Agrawal, one of the co-founders.



Since then, The Binge Town has progressively increased the range of services it offers, developing into an all-in-one hub for organizing festivities and surprises. Binge Town now offers a variety of services in addition to the theater, such as cakes, photoshoots, food and beverages, and gifts.



So how does it work exactly? In essence, The Binge Town is a private party venue meant for intimate gatherings of four to five people, though it can hold up to fifteen depending on the size of the room. Every private celebration area has a surround sound system and a large screen, which sets it apart from other private theatre celebration venues.

Numerous services are available at The Binge Town, such as gifts, cake props, decorations, picture ops, food and beverages, and dry ice smoke entry. Clients can choose the branch and theater based on the size of their company and style of design, and book a celebration by paying an advance of Rs 750. The customer can select extra services as needed, and on the day of the celebration, they can pay the remaining amount at the theatre.



Fog entry, Photography and gifts are some of the most popular add-on services that customers choose for their celebrations.



As of July 2024, The Binge Town has 13 locations spread over three cities, providing 46 celebration venues in total. There are five branches and fourteen celebration spaces in Bangalore. The biggest market for The Binge Town, Delhi, has four locations and 20 areas for celebrations. There are four branches and 12 celebration spaces in Hyderabad.



“Each city that Binge Town operates in has its own culture, preferred cuisines, and other subtleties. Every city's workforce is made up of people from a variety of cultural backgrounds. While there are many parallels between Bangalore and Hyderabad, The Binge Town had a very different experience in Delhi. We adapt our regular operating processes to accommodate area preferences and instil in our employees an awareness of these local subtleties,” adds Chetan.

With nearly 50,000 bookings completed to date, Chetan Agrawal attributes The Binge Town’s success to the committed workforce which has a wealth of experience dealing with all kinds of requests. This facilitates effective decision-making that makes customers happy. Second, the group is extremely meticulous, taking into account every little element and long-term effects while making judgments. Thirdly, the business is committed to providing value to its clients and is always assessing whether a choice would enhance the client experience.

It’s just been two years since they started, and while the team at The Binge Town don’t believe that they have created a big impact directly, they feel that they have done so indirectly by inspiring many other entrepreneurs to explore this line of business. “We can say with pride that we have given birth to a new service in India and this service is not just for profit – it bridges a big gap. India, being an aspiring country, wants to celebrate life’s occasions more, but at the same time, we are also usually constrained in budget and time. The Binge Town makes it easier to celebrate – both in terms of effort and in terms of affordability. And we do this while targeting an exceptionally memorable experience every time,” Chetan explains.

Ask what their plans are, and Chetan is quick to respond, “We want to explore other similar lines of services. We believe that there exists a big market for people wanting to have a dedicated private space with end-to-end support for their surprises, celebrations as well as casual recreational activities.”

For bookings and more details about The Binge Town, you can visit their website www.thebingetown.com.

