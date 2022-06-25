Anne Frank, a Jewish girl of German-Dutch origin, was one of the victims of the Holocaust and she wrote a memoir or diary, describing the devastating scenarios of the darkest times of humanity. Anne Frank was just 13-14 years old when she penned down the horrors of the holocaust while figuring out the life of a teenager. Anne wrote her day-to-day experience in her diary 'kitty' and though the girl was mere 13 years old, her journal holds the bitter-sweet truths of life and some important lessons that seem to come from a very mature and wise person. "Dead people receive more flowers than the living ones because regret is stronger than gratitude," isn't the only truth revealed by Anne. Here are the top 10 lessons one can learn from 'The Diary of a Young Girl':

"A person who has courage and faith will never die in misery." "You can become a good person on your own without anyone to serve as a model." "Today's youth have it within their power to build a bigger, better and a more beautiful world, but they occupy themselves with superficial things, without giving a thought to true beauty." "We have many reasons to hope for great happiness but we have to earn it. There is no easy way out." "Laziness may look inviting but only work gives you true satisfaction." "Go outside and recapture happiness and think of all beauty within yourself." "It's hard enough to stand on your two feet, but when you also have to remain true to your character and soul it's harder still." "Your inner beauty remains even in the misfortune." "A quiet conscience gives you strength." "You have to shape your own character," "Always resolve to do better."

Born on June 12, 1929, in Germany's Frankfurtbut, Anne and her family moved to Amsterdam, Netherlands to escape the increasing discrimination and violence faced by millions of minorities at the hands of the growing Nazi party in the country. After millions of Jews were forced to flee their homes or go into hiding, Anne’s family went into hiding in 1942, in a secret annex in her father’s office building to avoid persecution. Today the world is celebrating 75 years of the publication of Anne Frank's diary and though the wise young lady did not survive the horrors of the Holocaust she is lived by her journal.

