The Great Delhi I-Phone Robbery: Man Steals 318 iPhones Worth ₹3.5 Crore - How Police Nabbed Him

Delhi: In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested a driver for stealing 318 iPhones worth approximately ₹3.5 crore from a warehouse. The complaint was filed by Rameshwar Singh on June 17, leading to an immediate investigation. DCP Rohit Meena of South West District reported that the investigation pointed to an insider's involvement. After extensive questioning, it was revealed that the driver meticulously planned and executed the theft, bypassing security measures. All stolen iPhones were recovered, and the driver is now in custody. This incident highlights the importance of robust security and the police's dedication to maintaining law and order.

Rohit Meena, DCP of South West District, reported that Singh's complaint led to the registration of an FIR and the commencement of a thorough investigation. During the investigation, suspicions arose that the theft might involve an insider from the warehouse.

After extensive questioning and evidence analysis, it was revealed that the driver working at the warehouse was the mastermind behind the theft. The driver meticulously planned the crime, cleverly bypassing the warehouse's security cameras to execute the theft.

The police successfully recovered all stolen iPhones from the driver, who has since been taken into custody. DCP Rohit Meena stated, "We acted swiftly to apprehend the suspect and recover all the stolen iPhones. We are continuing our investigation and interrogating the accused."

Rameshwar Singh expressed his gratitude towards the Delhi Police for their prompt and efficient action. He also expressed hope that the police will continue to act swiftly in such cases in the future. This incident underscores the importance of robust security measures and demonstrates the police's commitment to maintaining law and order.

This successful operation highlights the dedication of Delhi Police in solving complex cases and ensuring justice is served.